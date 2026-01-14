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Lavrov: Russia is open to peace, but a ceasefire without an agreement is not serious

Lavrov: Russia is open to peace, but a ceasefire without an agreement is not serious

The Russian Foreign Minister called on the US to inform Moscow about the latest peace proposals for Ukraine

Jan 14, 2026 13:49 480

Lavrov: Russia is open to peace, but a ceasefire without an agreement is not serious - 1
Eli Stoanova Eli Stoanova Author at Fakti.bg

Russia is ready for peace talks on Ukraine, but discussing a temporary ceasefire before reaching a full peace agreement is not considered serious. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

When asked about information from „Bloomberg“ that White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are planning a visit to Moscow to meet with President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov replied that Putin has repeatedly expressed readiness for serious peace discussions on Ukraine.

The Russian Foreign Minister added that it would be useful for Washington to inform Moscow about the latest peace proposals related to the conflict in the country.