EU plans €90 billion in support for Ukraine over next two years

The European Union is preparing a €90 billion support package for Ukraine over the next two years, with €60 billion of the funds earmarked for strengthening the Ukrainian armed forces. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, quoted by DPA, BTA reports.

“We all want peace for Ukraine and that is why it must be in a position of strength“, said Von der Leyen in Brussels, on the eve of the fourth anniversary of the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

According to her, the loan package will provide stable and predictable financing and confirm Europe's long-term commitment to Ukraine's security, defense and future development. About two-thirds of the funds are earmarked for military support.

Von der Leyen specified that Kiev will have to use the funds mainly to purchase equipment manufactured in Ukraine and in EU countries. At the same time, it will be possible to acquire weapons from other markets if the necessary equipment is not available in Europe. According to her, military assistance will allow Ukraine to confront Russia and at the same time integrate more closely into the European defense industrial base.

The remaining 30 billion euros will be directed to covering the budgetary needs of the Ukrainian state, but will be tied to continuing reforms in the field of democracy, the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

“The goal is to ensure that Ukraine remains firmly on the path to membership in the European Union. These conditions are non-negotiable for any financial support“, von der Leyen emphasized. She expressed hope that the first payment would be made as early as April, after the proposal has been considered by the European Parliament and the member states.