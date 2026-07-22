Donald Trump: Every time Iran fires on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, I will destroy their bridge or power plant

US President Donald Trump has issued new threats to Iran, saying that Washington will strike Iranian infrastructure if a ship is attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, reports "Reuters".

"Every time the Islamic Republic of Iran fires on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether with a missile, drone or other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT, including those located near or in the capital Tehran," Trump wrote on the social network Truth Social.

The statement comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Iran after the temporary agreement The ceasefire reached last month has begun to unravel. Both sides have reportedly stepped up attacks, and the fight for control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz has deepened, raising the risk of a return to full-scale hostilities.

Trump's threats have drawn criticism from international law experts and world leaders, who say any strikes on bridges and power plants could violate international law that prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure and targets.