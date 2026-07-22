Military alliance with Saudi Arabia! Pakistan warns it will attack Houthi positions

Pakistan has warned it may take military action amid tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

"Pakistan reiterates that any hostile action against Pakistani-flagged vessels or against Pakistani maritime interests will be perceived as a major threat to Pakistan's national security and sovereign interests," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

Pakistan, which has nuclear weapons, has a military alliance with Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis said on Monday that they were placing Saudi Arabia under a naval blockade.

Pakistan condemned the Houthi threats to Saudi Arabia Arabia.

By virtue of the alliance between Islamabad and Riyadh, an attack on Saudi Arabia could also be seen as an attack on Pakistan's interests.