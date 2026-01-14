Romania reunifies with Moldova? Bucharest is ready to sit down for serious negotiations with Chisinau

The Romanian President's advisor on relations with Romanians in the diaspora, Evgeni Tomac, stated that Bucharest is ready to "sit down for serious negotiations" for unification with Moldova. He commented on the unification of the two countries in an interview with Calea Europeana, quoted by Focus.



"All conscientious Romanians, regardless of which side of the Prut they live on, consider the issue of the unification of the two countries as a natural process", he commented.



He recalled that Romania officially declared its readiness to discuss this issue on March 27, 2018, with a declaration adopted by parliament without a single "against" vote. "This is the official position of the Romanian state. It has not changed", he stressed.



Tomac stated that Romania is ready at any time to sit at the negotiating table and seriously discuss this scenario, but only in case Moldova "considers it as an option".



"It is their right to decide their future", he pointed out.



When asked about Romania's readiness for a reunification scenario, including in terms of the necessary support from EU partners, NATO allies and the strategic partner the United States, Tomac stated that "all our partners know that the same people live in Romania and the Republic of Moldova".



Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that she would vote for reunification with Romania if this issue were ever put to a referendum. According to her, it is becoming increasingly difficult for her country to "survive" on its own.