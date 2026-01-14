The sum of 800 billion euros over the next ten years, which Ukraine insists on receiving from the European Union, will turn into “over nine billion dollars in ransom“ for Hungary, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said today, quoted by the national news agency MTI, BTA reports.

On “Facebook“ Orban said that “$800 billion doesn“t grow on trees“.

He said that according to Brussels, in order to provide the funds, Hungary must take measures such as the abolition of the 13th and 14th pensions, housing subsidies, the cap on household bills, the flat tax and tax breaks for mothers, families and young people.

“This is the issue that will be decided on April 12. One thing is certain: we will say “no“ to Brussels' war plans,“ the prime minister added.