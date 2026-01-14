Once again! European Commission to face no-confidence vote

The European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, will once again face a no-confidence vote in the European Parliament, DPA reported, quoted by BTA.

EP President Roberta Mezzola has informed parliamentary group leaders about the upcoming vote.

The debates and vote will take place during the plenary session in Strasbourg next week.

This is the fourth no-confidence vote against Von der Leyen and her team in about six months.

The latest vote was requested by the right-wing group “Patriots for Europe“, which criticizes Von der Leyen and her team mainly because of the trade agreement with the South American member countries of Mercosur - Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

Members of “Patriots for Europe“ include the French party “National Rally“ of Marine Le Pen and the party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

For a vote of no confidence to be debated and voted on in the European Parliament, it must be supported by at least one tenth of the 719 MEPs.