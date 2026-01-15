Romania saw a threat to the exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea

There is a risk of an attack in Romania's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea.

This was stated by the Chief of the Army, General Georgița Vlad, referring to overflights or ships of the Russian Federation, reports Hotnews.ro.

According to him, the situation in Ukraine is "critical".

Equipping the naval forces to protect Romania's critical infrastructure in the Black Sea remains a priority, he said.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty states that "an attack against one member state shall be considered an attack against all states".

"The exclusive economic zone is not covered by Article 5 of NATO", Vlad recalls.

"The situation in Ukraine is quite critical. A coalition of the willing has been formed, led by Britain and France, where four directions are being discussed: modernization of the Ukrainian army, deployment of ground forces in Ukraine to maintain peace, opening and preserving permissive airspace and a security space in the Black Sea. In the case of Romania, there is a CSAT decision that states that we will not have troops in Ukraine," he said.

He pointed out that no coastal or neighboring country of Ukraine has committed to sending troops to Ukraine, noting that this position of non-participation with troops of neighboring countries in a conflict respects military principles.

The Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is a maritime area adjacent to territorial waters in which a coastal state has exclusive rights with regard to the exploration and exploitation of natural resources (in the subsoil, on the seabed and in the water column) up to a maximum of 370 km from the coast according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

In the case of Romania, the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Black Sea covers an area of approximately 25,000 square kilometers (almost 10% of Romania's surface), limited by agreements with neighboring countries.