Emmanuel Macron calls emergency meeting, sends troops to Greenland

President Emmanuel Macron has called an emergency meeting of his defense cabinet in Paris to discuss US leader Donald Trump's stated intention to acquire Greenland and the heavy repression of national protests in Iran, reports "Reuters".

Overnight, Macron wrote on the social network X that the first group of French soldiers had already headed to Greenland to join an exercise organized by Denmark and Greenland - an overseas Danish territory.

The crisis meeting, confirmed by a French official, is scheduled for this morning.

Allied countries including Germany, Norway and Sweden have begun deploying troops to Greenland in a show of support for Copenhagen and Nuuk.

The deployment is the result of a high-stakes meeting between representatives of the United States, Denmark and Greenland that showed that there are still fundamental, if not irresolvable, differences between how Washington, Copenhagen and Nuuk see the future of the island.

"At Denmark's request, I have decided that France will participate in the joint exercises organized by Denmark in Greenland," Macron said. "The first French military units are already on their way. Others will follow.".

The forces deployed in Greenland are specialists in mountain activities, explained Olivier Poivre d'Arvor, France's ambassador to Poland. The first group was about 15 people and was helping prepare for the exercise, called "Operation Arctic Endurance," he said.

Macron is expected to deliver a New Year's address to the armed forces later today.