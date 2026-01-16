Trump announced his support for the transitional Peace Council, which will temporarily govern the Gaza Strip

US President Donald Trump announced in „Truth Social“ his support for a transitional technocratic Palestinian Authority to govern the Gaza Strip.

Trump confirmed the transition to the second phase of the peace plan for Gaza. According to the American leader, „as chairman of the Peace Council, I supported a technocratic Palestinian Authority, a National Committee for the Management of Gaza“.

„With the support of Egypt, Turkey and Qatar, we will reach a comprehensive demilitarization agreement with Hamas, which will include complete disarmament and the destruction of all tunnels. Hamas must immediately fulfill its obligations, including the return of the last body of Israel and the immediate transition to complete demilitarization. "As I said before, they can do it the easy way or the hard way," Trump said. He had previously announced the formation of a "Peace Council" to govern the Gaza Strip, explaining that the composition of the governing body "will be announced soon."

Earlier, US special presidential envoy Stephen Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the US leader's plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, which envisages the creation of a transitional administration and the launch of a process for the demilitarization and reconstruction of the enclave. The Gaza demilitarization plan, which is the basis for implementing the second phase of the peace agreement in the enclave, provides for the destruction of underground tunnels and places for the production of artisanal weapons, the transfer of heavy weapons and the creation of a police force in the enclave under the leadership of a technocratic Palestinian government without Hamas.

On October 9, 2025, Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of the peace plan presented by Trump. The next day, a ceasefire came into effect in the Gaza Strip. In accordance with the agreement, Israeli troops withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining control over more than 50% of the territory of the enclave.