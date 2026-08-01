A truck loaded with explosives exploded near a police station in Colombia - days before the inauguration of the new pres

A truck loaded with explosives exploded near a police station in the Colombian city of Cucuta on the border with Venezuela six days before the official inauguration of the newly elected President Abelardo de la Espriella, Agence France-Presse correspondents in Colombia reported, BTA reported.

The correspondents filmed footage showing the truck engulfed in flames, as well as destroyed buildings, while police, army and ordinary residents approached the scene of the incident. Authorities have not reported any deaths or injuries at this stage.

De la Espriella, a far-right politician, will officially take office on August 7 in the city of Cali, taking over from Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president in Colombia's history.

The inauguration ceremony is usually held at Congress in the capital Bogota, but the newly elected president has asked to hold it in a southwestern region affected by clashes between drug traffickers and armed guerrilla groups.

Abelardo de la Espriella, who enjoys US support, has pledged to step up the fight against armed groups and drug cartels in Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer.

The country's election campaign has been marked by violent attacks on politicians. For example, last year, senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay was shot during a rally in Bogota and died from his wounds, AFP recalls.