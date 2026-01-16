Volodymyr Zelensky and David Lamy discussed energy support for Ukraine

On Friday, January 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister David Lamy, who is visiting Kiev.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state.



Help from Great Britain



Zelensky thanked the United Kingdom for the decision to allocate an energy support package.



"This is very important. Now there are many daily missile attacks on our energy sector, and any support is a big support. We need this every day - to strengthen our energy infrastructure, and we are very grateful for it,“ the president said.



He also noted the importance of the declaration that Ukraine, the United Kingdom and France signed in Paris.



"We are very grateful to have those who support so much all of our people - all of your people. The last meeting with your Prime Minister, David, was crucial for us. I am very grateful for such steps towards peace. And I am very grateful that we, the United Kingdom and France, signed this first step of the ''Coalition of the Willing''. This declaration is the first big step“, Zelensky emphasized.



Diplomacy and pressure on the Russian Federation



During the meeting, the parties also spoke about continuing joint efforts and diplomatic work to achieve a decent peace for Ukraine.



Zelensky and Lamy paid special attention to the policy of sanctions against Russia. The President emphasized that Putin does not demonstrate a desire to end the war, and therefore the partners must increase the pressure of sanctions.



Situation on the battlefield



The head of state also informed Lamy in detail about the situation on the battlefield and emphasized that Russia is losing 30 thousand of its soldiers on the front every month.