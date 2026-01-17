A day after the presidential election: Ugandan opposition leader kidnapped in military helicopter

The party of Ugandan opposition leader and presidential candidate Bobby Wine said that he was kidnapped from his home by the army yesterday and taken to an unknown location, Reuters and DPA reported.

The agencies note that against the background of what happened, long-time President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the country since 1986, is heading for another convincing victory in the presidential election.

Wine's party "National Unity Platform" said in an article in "Ex" last night that an army helicopter landed at a compound in the capital Kampala where he lives and "forcefully took him to an unknown location".

Earlier, "regime agents" cut off the electricity supply to Wine's home, attacked his personal guards and tried to "forcefully enter the house", the party said in a separate article.

Reuters was unable to independently confirm this information. Ugandan government and military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ahead of the vote, activists condemned the government's crackdown on opposition candidates and their supporters.

Wine had earlier said there had been widespread fraud during the election, which began on Thursday despite an internet blackout, and urged his supporters to come out and protest. Shortly after the start of the election day, his party announced that he had been placed under effective house arrest.

According to the latest figures presented last night by the electoral commission, Museveni had received 74 percent of the votes already counted, while his main rival, Bobby Wine, had approximately 23 percent.

After a campaign marked by clashes at opposition rallies and, according to the United Nations, widespread repression and intimidation, voting in the capital passed peacefully, Reuters notes.