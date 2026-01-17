Partisans from ATESH: Kremlin hands over Mariupol to Chechens from Akhmat in exchange for loyalty from Kadyrov

The Kremlin plans to hand over the captured Mariupol and the surrounding region under the full control of the Chechen groups "Akhmat" in exchange for maintaining loyalty to the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov, RBC-Ukraine reports, citing a statement from the partisan movement "ATESH".

Their main task is the final monopolization of control over local resources and strengthening the influence of Grozny in the captured territory.

The main interest of the Chechen formations is focused on the industrial potential of the destroyed city.

"With the Kremlin's permission, the city is actually being handed over for plunder in exchange for loyalty, while the interests of local residents or ordinary Russian collaborators are not taken into account", the partisans write.

"ATESH" points out that the interests of the local population, as well as "ordinary Russian collaborators", are not taken into account when making these decisions. The city is viewed exclusively as a resource base.

Residents of Mariupol are increasingly noticing on the streets a large number of soldiers of Caucasian appearance with "Akhmat" chevrons (patches). They drive around in expensive SUVs without license plates or with fake license plates.

According to the guerrilla organization, such demonstrative behavior testifies to a sense of complete impunity and the status of the new "masters" of the region.

ATESH is a guerrilla movement, operating in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia itself, created in September 2022.

It includes Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and Russians with the aim of resisting the Russian invasion.