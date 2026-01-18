Democrats accuse Trump of recklessness over his threats of tariffs on allies in Europe

The minority leader in the US Senate, Democrat Chuck Schumer, announced that he would try to block the tariffs that US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose on some European allies over the dispute over Greenland, DPA reported.



"Donald Trump's reckless tariffs have already helped raise prices and hurt our economy, and now he is only making the situation worse," Schumer said in a statement released last night. "It is incredible how he wants to double the effects of this nonsense by imposing tariffs on our closest allies in the name of his unrealistic campaign to conquer Greenland."



"Senate Democrats will introduce a bill to block these tariffs before they cause even greater damage to the American economy and our allies in Europe."



Earlier, Trump announced that starting February 1, the United States would impose 10 percent tariffs on imports from eight European countries due to the controversy over Greenland.



In a post in "Truth Social" The president said that this applies to all goods coming from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland.



According to him, if a consensus is not reached on the sale of Greenland, the tariffs will rise to 25% from June 1.



Other representatives of the US Congress also expressed opposition to Trump's tariff threat.



The two co-chairs of the bipartisan Senate NATO Oversight Group, Jeanne Shaheen of the Democrats and Tom Tillis of the Republicans, warned that such rhetoric only benefits opponents such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, "who want to see the alliance divided".



"At a time when many Americans are concerned about the cost of living, these tariffs are raising costs for households and businesses," they said in a joint statement and called on the government to stop with the threats and return to diplomacy.



The US president has repeatedly made it clear that he will acquire Greenland, a move that European NATO partners strongly oppose.



Greenland enjoys broad autonomy and is part of Denmark, which is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.