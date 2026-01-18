Bloomberg: Trump wants at least $1 billion from countries seeking permanent seat on Gaza Peace Council

The Trump administration is asking countries seeking a permanent seat on the Gaza Peace Council to contribute at least $1 billion. This is stated in the group's draft charter, reviewed by Bloomberg.

According to the document, Trump will become the first chairman of the Council and will decide who will be accepted into the organization. Each member state would have one vote, and the council's decisions would be made by a majority vote, but all decisions would be subject to the approval of the president.

Each member state would be appointed for a term of no more than three years, but this rule would not apply to countries that contribute at least $1 billion in cash to the Peace Council in the first year, according to the draft.

The council's goal as an international organization is to promote stability, ensure peace, and restore "credible and legitimate" governance in regions where conflict has arisen or is threatened.

As Bloomberg notes, critics are concerned that Trump is trying to create an alternative to the United Nations, which he has long criticized.