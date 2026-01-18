Volodymyr Zelensky: Two killed, dozens injured in massive Russian drone strike

Two people were killed and dozens injured in a massive Russian drone attack on Ukraine overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in "Ex", quoted by Reuters, BTA reports.

The target of the attack was Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytsky and Odessa regions. Over 200 drones participated in the attack.

I thank all our people, all repair crews working around the clock to restore the energy sector after Russian strikes. In every city, in every community, you are restoring light, heating, and water supplies in harsh weather conditions. This is extremely hard work, but it is... pic.twitter.com/axGlRQRn6W — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 18, 2026

More than 200,000 customers in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region were left without electricity after a Ukrainian drone strike yesterday, the Moscow-appointed governor said. In a statement posted on Telegram, Yevgeny Balitsky said work was underway to restore power, but nearly 400 settlements remained without power.

Temperatures in the southeastern part of the region, about 75 percent of which is under Russian control, are well below freezing.

Russia has frequently bombed Ukraine's energy infrastructure during the nearly four-year war, causing daily power outages, and this winter has also targeted heating systems, Reuters recalls.

Separately, two children and an adult were injured in the mountainous Caucasus region of North Ossetia. They were injured when a Ukrainian drone hit a residential building in the town of Beslan, the regional governor said.