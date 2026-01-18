The Kremlin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev turned to Europe with a sneer after US President Donald Trump's statement on the introduction of new tariffs against eight European countries over the dispute over Greenland, Focus reports.
The Russian representative responded to the publication on the network of the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who warned that the tariff war could lead to a “dangerous downward spiral“.
Dmitriev wrote on the X social network that the new US tariffs are equal to “1% for every soldier sent to Greenland“, mentioning how NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Trump "dad".
"Dear Ursula "Pfizer" von der Leyen, do not provoke "dad"! Take the 13 soldiers sent to Greenland. You can get an additional 1% tariff for each soldier sent", the Russian ambassador's publication states.
Putin's envoy: Dmitriev: Dear Ursula Pfizer von der Leyen, don't provoke dad
Kirill Dmitriev wrote on the X social network that the new US tariffs are equal to 1% for every soldier sent to Greenland
Jan 18, 2026 19:18 441
The Kremlin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev turned to Europe with a sneer after US President Donald Trump's statement on the introduction of new tariffs against eight European countries over the dispute over Greenland, Focus reports.