Karbovski blew up the airwaves of BNT OBZOR

Journalist Martin Karbovski's appearance in the morning block of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) caused sharp reactions and thousands of comments on the Internet.

On the air of the program “The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“ on July 26, Karbovski made a large-scale dissection of politics. His statements quickly became a major topic for debate among politicians, public figures and analysts.

Main Theses by Martin Karbowski

Freedom of speech: The journalist emphasized that it has always been fundamentally important for him to hear the “other side“ on key topics on the air.

The journalist emphasized that it has always been fundamentally important for him to hear the “other side“ on key topics on the air. The Ukraine Debate: He sharply criticized the way the discussion around the war in Ukraine was being conducted, saying that attention was focused on unnecessary opposition.

He sharply criticized the way the discussion around the war in Ukraine was being conducted, saying that attention was focused on unnecessary opposition. Alternative through diplomacy: Called for an urgent cessation of hostilities and defined peace and diplomatic negotiations as the only correct way out.

Called for an urgent cessation of hostilities and defined peace and diplomatic negotiations as the only correct way out. National interest: He insisted that Bulgaria defend its sovereign interest and very carefully assess its decisions in international conflicts.

He insisted that Bulgaria defend its sovereign interest and very carefully assess its decisions in international conflicts. Political Tolerance: Pointed out that every new administration needs technological time to work before being subjected to final assessments.

Pointed out that every new administration needs technological time to work before being subjected to final assessments. Return to normality: He called for a dialogue in which society can argue with reason, without the difference in opinions growing into hatred.

The interview literally split the comment sections on the Internet in two. While some saw in his words a triumph of free speech, others accused the national media of legitimizing propaganda.

The Expert Review

Media expert Assoc. Prof. Georgi Lozanov reacted quickly to the participation by publishing a sharp comment:

"Karbovski at Lyubenov – a plot for a tapestry, as Dr. Mihaylov would have said at the time. I forced myself to watch them out of duty to my profession as a media expert, and also because it was not difficult to predict that Karbovsky would sooner or later bring him to my bow tie. Amidst all the Russian props, abundantly flying with complaints that he is not appreciated by those who see no reason to appreciate him, we came to a point: why do I claim that there is no other point of view on the war in Ukraine?

I claim specifically that whoever insists on equality of the points of view of the attacked and the attacker, supports the point of view of the attacker. Which Karbovsky tirelessly does and at all costs wants to demonstrate that he does it for free. Although Lyubenov, of course, does not ask him anything like that, as well as almost nothing else. The interlocutor had come to talk to himself".

Users who did not approve of the guest appearance were outraged by the sharp language and considered that BNT was retreating from the Euro-Atlantic line.

Comments such as:

"A lie is not a point of view. The leading pluralism is communist propaganda, which is being refined daily... The state is being shaped to be communist in spirit and mentality".

Defenders: “Breath of Fresh Air“

On the other side of the barricade, thousands of spectators defended Karbovsky, calling his appearance a historic breakthrough in censorship:

"Great interview. As always, straightforward, with his own thinking and most importantly speaking the TRUTH. I can't believe how they put you on the screen".

The thesis about the need to calm the tone in the country was also widely shared:

"A breath of “clean“ air! Aren't we tired of hating each other, people!"