The attacker has been arrested! A man attacked three women with a knife in Paris, two of them seriously injured

French police have arrested a man who attacked three women with a knife in the Porte de Clichy area of Paris, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced, quoted by Reuters, writes BTA.

According to him, the attacker used two kitchen knives against the women, who are 19, 24 and 36 years old. Two of them are seriously injured.

The man was neutralized and arrested by a police officer who was not on duty at the time. "I give him well-deserved recognition, he showed exceptional courage", said Nunez.

The motives for the attack are currently unknown. According to the Interior Minister, the identity of the perpetrator has not yet been confirmed, as he spoke incoherently when he was arrested.