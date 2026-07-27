Poland warned that it could sell its MiG-29 fighters to Bulgaria instead of Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamiś has issued a clear warning to Kiev that if an agreement is not reached in the next few weeks, Poland is ready to sell its MiG-29 fighters to Bulgaria, he said in an interview with WP.

The defense minister explained that Warsaw expects in exchange for the planes Ukrainian know-how and transfer of drone production technology - a sector in which Ukraine already has significant capacity and even exports to the Middle East:

''Seeing how Ukraine has built a drone industry and sells drones to the Middle East – that is, not all the drones it produces are spent on war and therefore it has capacities that exceed the needs of the front and for the needs of its own army, and it makes money from this – it is time to say what we expect from them. Know-how is what they are strong in. And to enter into cooperation. To transfer to us some of the drones that we could use''.

Kamish emphasized that although Ukraine remains the first priority, the option of giving the planes to Bulgaria is completely real in the absence of agreements reached with Kiev.

''These planes are in good condition. So good that the Bulgarians want to buy them. If someone is interested in paying for them, it means they are really good. If this does not work out - what of it, please. Time for Ukraine on this issue is getting shorter, a final decision should be made in the coming weeks.

The offer comes after previous reports that Kiev has abandoned the "MiGs against drones" formula due to historical disputes between the two countries, while the headquarters are currently negotiating the financial parameters and technical support of the machines.