Northern Strike 26 military exercise begins

Northern Strike 26, an artillery exercise near the Russian Federation, has begun in Finland, the Finnish Land Forces announced.

According to the Finnish Army, the exercises will take place at the Vuosanka training ground, 70 km from the Russian border (the Karelian section of the Russian border), in the municipality of Kuhmo. They will be part of a series of maneuvers that will take place in Finland in April and May, with the participation of the United States, Great Britain, France, Italy, Norway, Hungary, Poland, Estonia and Lithuania.

The exercises will involve 640 soldiers who will practice artillery, mortar and tactical firing until May 12.