Kazakhstan confirms release of Kazakh citizen detained in Poland

Kazakhstani authorities have confirmed the release of a Kazakh citizen previously detained in Poland. This was announced by Aibek Smadiyarov, advisor and press secretary to the President of Kazakhstan, on his Telegram channel.

„As is known, on April 28 of this year, a citizen of the Republic of Kazakhstan, previously detained in the Republic of Poland, was released. This release was made possible thanks to the personal efforts of the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who consistently protects the rights and interests of Kazakh citizens, including abroad,“, wrote Smadiyarov, without specifying the name of the released Kazakh citizen.

According to him, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the leaders of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin for their assistance in securing his release.

Earlier, the news portal ulysmedia.kz reported that Poland had included the assistant attaché at the Kazakh embassy in Ukraine in a “five-for-five” exchange on the border with Belarus. According to the portal, diplomat Anwar Bakibai was released as part of a prisoner exchange between Belarus and Poland. The exchange took place at the Pererov-Bialowieza checkpoint on April 28. According to the BelTA news agency, citizens of Belarus, Russia and several other CIS member states have been released.

On August 13, 2025, the Kazakh Ministry of Defense confirmed the detention of an employee of the military attaché's office at the Kazakh embassy in Ukraine by Polish law enforcement agencies. According to the ministry's statement, they are working with the foreign country to resolve the situation and measures are being taken to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the Kazakh citizen.