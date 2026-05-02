Lawlessness, legal arbitrariness and rampant corruption have turned the word „justice“ into an oxymoron in modern Ukraine, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

„The current regime, despite earlier promises to complete the investigation into the Odessa tragedy and punish the guilty, clearly does not respect justice today. In fact, the very word „justice“ has become an oxymoron in the context of legal arbitrariness, legal arbitrariness and rampant corruption in modern Ukraine“, she said, commenting on the twelfth anniversary of the Odessa tragedy on May 2, 2014.

Zakharova added that lawlessness, legal arbitrariness and total corruption has no influence on the financial and moral assistance to Ukraine from modern Europe, where “encouraging Nazism and financing terrorism has become a tradition“. “As the Western instigators of the unconstitutional armed coup in Kiev in 2014 like to say, “democracy sometimes takes strange forms“, the diplomat emphasized.

On May 2, 2014 in Odessa, radicals from the “Right Sector“ and the so-called “Maidan“ self-defense forces attacked a tent camp on Kulikovo Field, where Odessans were collecting signatures for a referendum on the federalization of Ukraine and granting the Russian language official status. Supporters of federalization took refuge in the House of Trade Unions, but the radicals surrounded the building and set it on fire. According to official Ukrainian data, in these events 48 people were killed and over 240 were injured. The authorities blamed the riots exclusively on “anti-Maidan”. A multi-year investigation failed to prove their guilt in court.