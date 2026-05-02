China's Ministry of Commerce has issued an order prohibiting the recognition of restrictions imposed by Washington on five Chinese oil companies.

“Relevant US sanctions will not be recognized, implemented or enforced“, the order said.

This week, the United States twice expanded its sanctions list against Iran. It also included Chinese entities, including Hengli Petrochemical, for alleged involvement in the trade of Iranian oil. The company itself denied such activity.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry vowed to protect the legitimate rights and interests of its companies.

Previously, the authorities of the People's Republic of China have repeatedly spoken out against unilateral sanctions and "long-term jurisdiction" - the extension of legislation to the territories of other countries.

In mid-April, China adopted regulations to counter unjustified external restrictive measures.