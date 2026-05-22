Vasil Mihaylov is about to be taken to prison to serve an effective sentence of 1.8 years of "imprisonment".

The prosecutor's office will take all necessary actions in the remaining proceedings against Mihaylov - one in the trial phase, in which the Sofia District Court has ruled 4 years of "imprisonment", as well as in other pre-trial proceedings against the person, the state prosecution announced.

Earlier this evening, Acting Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev announced that in an operation by the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and Organized Crime, they captured "the prosecutor's son" Vasil Mihaylov.