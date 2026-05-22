Employees of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GDBOP) detained a person wanted by law enforcement agencies and popular in the public sphere with the nickname "The Prosecutor's Son". The news of Vasil Mihaylov's arrest was announced by the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev through a post on his personal profile on social networks.

According to the information provided, the fugitive from the law was arrested after preliminary operational work. Kandev specifies that the detention is a fact and puts an end to the person's attempts to escape justice.

In his statement, Georgi Kandev indicated that the actions to identify the wanted man were not spontaneous. "A month ago I told you that we were working on this case", the Secretary General wrote on the social network, adding categoricalness about the final outcome of the operation.