CBS: Washington prepares to renew strikes on Iran over the next three days

Pentagon and intelligence officials are preparing for the possibility of renewed strikes on Iran over the next three days, CBS reported, citing sources.

According to their reports, “some US military and intelligence officials have canceled plans for the three-day Memorial Day weekend (celebrated in the US on May 25, 2026) in anticipation of possible strikes“.

“Pentagon and intelligence officials have also begun updating lists of personnel at US facilities abroad in connection with the withdrawal of some units stationed in the Middle East from the operational area, including to reduce the US presence in the region amid concerns about possible retaliatory strike from Iran“, notes CBS.

The television network emphasizes that as of Friday evening, no final decision had been made on possible new strikes.

Earlier, Axios reported that US President Donald Trump was inclined to further strikes against Iran due to frustration with the progress of the negotiations. According to them, the American leader held a meeting on Friday morning with Vice President J. D. Vance, Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegsett, CIA Director John Ratcliffe and other members of the administration, during which he was “briefed on the state of the negotiations and various scenarios in case they fail“.

As the source of the portal noted, Trump has been “increasingly disappointed with the progress of the negotiations“ in recent days.