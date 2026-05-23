Last news in Fakti
Новини
World »
More than 40,000 people evacuated in California due to threat of explosion or leak from tank with toxic chemical

More than 40,000 people evacuated in California due to threat of explosion or leak from tank with toxic chemical

The facility in Garden Grove belongs to GKN Aerospace Transparency

Май 23, 2026 05:24 36

More than 40,000 people evacuated in California due to threat of explosion or leak from tank with toxic chemical - 1
Milen Ganev Milen Ganev Chief editor at Fakti.bg

California authorities evacuated more than 40,000 people in the city of Garden Grove due to the threat of an explosion or leak in a tank belonging to GKN Aerospace Transparency containing a toxic chemical, CNN reported.

Local authorities have been working since May 21 to prevent an explosion of the tank, which is full of methyl methacrylate, a toxic and flammable substance that causes lung problems. The damage to the tank was caused by prolonged overheating, which the response team said could have resulted in a spill of more than 2,600 liters of the chemical or an explosion.

Garden Grove Police Chief Amir El-Fara told the channel that approximately 6,000 people refused to leave their homes.