Israel mistakenly intercepts its own missiles

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) mistakenly identified projectiles fired by its soldiers in southern Lebanon as decoy interceptor missiles, an IDF source said.

According to the source, “following fire by IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon, several projectiles were classified as suspicious air targets“. “Accordingly, interceptor missiles were fired“, the source told TASS.

Earlier, the IDF press service reported that air raid sirens warning of rocket fire were triggered near the town of Avivim in northern Israel on Sunday. “A preliminary investigation indicates that the sirens were triggered after interceptor missiles were fired at dummy targets,“ the department added.