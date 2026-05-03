Washington can put the Kiev regime in its place, but Europe is hindering it. This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, to the journalist of „Vesti“ Pavel Zarubin.

„Well, in theory, yes, it can, of course, and many know this. But here a third player has appeared. You see that the Europeans are mobilizing, using this ostentatious Russophobia as a trigger“, said the Kremlin spokesman.

According to him, Europe is ready to spend large sums on military construction.

Peskov said that Russia prefers to achieve its goals in Ukraine through an agreement.

„For us, achieving our goals through a deal, through a peace agreement is preferable. But if the Kiev regime is not willing to do so, we will convince it by conducting and completing a special military operation,“ the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on US President Donald Trump's remarks about the proximity of a deal on Ukraine.

During his last phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 29, Trump said that a deal to resolve the conflict in Ukraine was close. As reported by the Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, in the context of the Ukrainian settlement “ the US president stressed the importance of a quick cessation of hostilities, as well as his readiness to assist in this in every possible way“.