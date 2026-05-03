Marco Rubio to visit Vatican and Italy

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit the Vatican and Rome next week, the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera“ reports. His visit will come a few weeks after US President Donald Trump criticized the leadership of both Pope Leo XIII and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Trump's criticism of the pope came after the pope called for peace in the world, particularly in Iran, and after the pope criticized leaders who incite wars around the world. In his rebuke of Leo XIII, who is the first pope from the US, Trump implied that he was elected head of the Roman Catholic Church by the conclave only because the conclave wanted to please the American head of state. Trump also called Leo XIV "weak on crime" and "terrible on foreign policy".

Trump's criticism of Meloni and Italy more generally came after Meloni defended the pope, suspended the defense agreement with Israel, which is an ally of the United States, and refused to use Italian bases for US combat operations in Iran, BTA recalls.

After this rupture in US relations with the Vatican and Italy, analysts suggested that either Marco Rubio or US Vice President J.D. Vance would be responsible for "repairing" bilateral ties.

Rubio will be in the Vatican on April 7 and in Rome on April 8. In the Vatican, he will meet with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. It is not yet clear whether Pope Leo XIV will ask to receive the number one diplomat of the United States in an audience, notes “Corriere della Sera“.

Rubio's visit to the Vatican will be the day before Leo XIV marks the first anniversary of his election by the conclave as head of the Roman Catholic Church.

On April 8 in Rome, Marco Rubio will meet with Italy's number one diplomat Antonio Tajani and with the Italian Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto. It is not yet clear whether there will be a meeting with Meloni. According to informed sources, Rubio wanted to talk to her.

For several weeks, the US Ambassador to Rome Tilman Fertitta and the Italian Ambassador to Washington Marco Peronacci have been working discreetly to rebuild the bridge between Rome and Washington, “blown” by Trump's criticism of Meloni, notes “Corriere della Sera“. The American leader's latest attacks on Italy were made on April 30. He said then that he was considering the possibility of withdrawing American troops from bases in Italy and Spain because the two countries had not helped him in the war in Iran, ANSA writes.

Italy has expressed its readiness to send two minesweepers to the Strait of Hormuz to clear mines there, but only when there is lasting peace in the region, the agency recalls.