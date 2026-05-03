President Iliana Yotova visited the Peyo Yavorov School in Yerevan

The Head of State Iliana Yotova was welcomed with musical and dance performances at the 131st Primary School "Peyo Yavorov" in Yerevan, where students performed "My Country, My Bulgaria" and Bulgarian folk dances. The school, which has been named after the Bulgarian poet Peyo Yavorov since 1966, studies Bulgarian folklore.



"One of the greatest Bulgarian poets, Yavorov, wrote the most beautiful love poems, but also the poem "Armenians", dedicated to the Armenian martyrdom in the Ottoman Empire. There is no heart that is not moved by the power of his poems," the President pointed out in his greeting to teachers and students. She emphasized the common historical experiences of the Bulgarian and Armenian people, related to the struggle for freedom and martyrdom.



"The most valuable thing is that so many children, young people who are nurtured with the ideas of Yavorov, who know who Peyo Yavorov is, know what Bulgaria is,", emphasized Iliyana Yotova.



The President congratulated the teachers for the fact that the students speak Bulgarian without an accent and expressed gratitude for instilling love for Bulgaria. "The children sing with the same enthusiasm, with the same feeling, as their Bulgarian friends,", she emphasized.



Yotova noted that a sixth Armenian school is about to be opened in Bulgaria, where Armenian language, history and culture are studied in order to preserve traditions and the connection with the "ancestral homeland". She suggested that students and teachers from Yerevan visit Bulgaria, meet with their peers of Armenian origin, and visit Chirpan, Yavorov's hometown.



During the visit, the President inspected the ARMAT engineering laboratory, opened in 2023 with the assistance of the Bulgarian Embassy in Yerevan. In 2018, funds from Bulgarian Development Assistance financed an interactive learning room, which was opened by President Rumen Radev during a visit to Armenia.