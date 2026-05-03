Poland has not received any signals from the United States about delays in the delivery of Patriot systems

Poland has not yet received any signals from the United States about delays in the delivery of Patriot air defense systems, but they are possible for other types of weapons. Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosińska-Kamiś told reporters.

“Regarding Patriot batteries, we have no signals about delays“, he answered a journalist's question at a press conference broadcast by TVP Info.

At the same time, the minister noted that similar delays are possible for other types of weapons. "We are receiving such information from the American side and are in contact with them," he added, stressing that it is not a question of critical quantities.

On May 2, the British newspaper Financial Times, citing sources, reported that the United States had warned its allies of long delays in the delivery of missile systems due to depleted stocks of weapons as a result of the war in Iran. According to the newspaper, similar warnings were received from American partners in the UK, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia.