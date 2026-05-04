Karol Nawrocki and Donald Trump discussed the presence of US troops in Europe

Polish President Karol Nawrocki and US President Donald Trump discussed the prospects for the presence of US troops in Europe by phone.

“This evening, on the national holiday of May 3 (Constitution Day in Poland - May 3, 1790), Polish President Karol Nawrocki had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. An important topic of the conversation was issues related to the presence of US troops in Europe“, said a statement from the Polish leader's office.

On May 2, Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered the withdrawal of 5,000 US soldiers from Germany. According to US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Sean Parnell, the troop withdrawal is expected to be completed within the next six to twelve months.

Approximately 38,000 US troops are stationed in Germany. This is the largest contingent of US forces in Europe. Meanwhile, the US has deployed 10,000 troops in Poland. Warsaw has repeatedly expressed its desire to increase the presence of US troops.