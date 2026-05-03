A further tightening of mobilization is expected in Ukraine, as evidenced by changes in the work of territorial recruitment centers (TRCs, equivalent to military commissariats) and deferrals for students. This was reported by Russian law enforcement agencies.

„A further tightening of mobilization is expected in Ukraine. In the last 24 hours alone, it was announced that TRCs will visit enterprises with „reserved“ personnel and mobilize people. In addition, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense will review deferrals for students in order to reduce the resource for mobilization,“ the agency's source said.

Law enforcement agencies also indicated that TNCs will check the documents of Ukrainian men near embassies and consulates while receiving services, and actions are also planned in gyms.

Since February 2022, general mobilization has been announced in Ukraine, which has been repeatedly extended. Initially, men aged 27 to 60 were subject to conscription; in April 2024, the mobilization age was reduced to 25. On May 18 of the same year, a law tightening mobilization came into force.

Almost daily, videos of forced mobilization appear on social networks, showing how military service officers catch men on the streets, in cafes, gyms and other public places. Cases of beatings in military service periodically occur. Men try to avoid being sent to the front by any means necessary, buying disability certificates, "enrolling" in universities, or trying, often at the risk of their lives, to cross the border illegally.