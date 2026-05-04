Ukrainian drone hits building in Moscow, at least two killed in Russian attack on Odessa

A Ukrainian drone has hit a building near Mosfilmovskaya Street in western Moscow. There were no casualties, the Russian capital's mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on the Max platform.

“According to preliminary data, a drone has hit a building near Mosfilmovskaya Street,“ Sobyanin wrote.

According to the mayor, there were no casualties. Emergency services are at the scene.

Sobyanin later said air defense forces had destroyed two more drones heading towards the capital.

New attacks on civilian targets in Russia and Ukraine were reported overnight Monday, as part of an ongoing wave of intense air strikes.

A Russian missile or drone hit a 21-story apartment building in Odessa, sparking a fire in the upper floors. At least two people were reported dead and five rescued from the rubble, including a small child.

Systematic shelling of residential areas and educational institutions in Kharkiv and the region continues.

Mobile air defense groups against “Shahed“ drones were activated last night. New damage to power facilities has been reported, leading to power outages for thousands of customers.

In Russia, a Ukrainian drone was shot down west of Moscow yesterday, with falling debris killing a 77-year-old man. A total of six drones were intercepted in the Moscow region.

The governor of Belgorod region reported increased attacks on border villages, hitting private homes and civilian vehicles.

Attempted strikes on oil terminals and airports have been reported, leading to temporary flight restrictions in Moscow and other cities.

According to official data from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and Russian regional authorities, the intensity of drone attacks in the first days of May reached record levels for 2026.