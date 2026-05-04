Finnish Prime Minister: We support Ukraine, but its drones cannot roam our skies

Following another incident with a drone flying into the country, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told Volodymyr Zelensky that the violation of Finnish airspace is unacceptable.

„I emphasized that Finland supports Ukraine. However, it is unacceptable for Finnish airspace to be violated and drones to „wander“ in it“, Yle quoted him as saying.

This is how the politician commented on his meeting with the head of Ukraine in Yerevan, where the European Political Community summit will be held today.

The Finnish Defense Ministry announced the discovery of an unidentified drone earlier on Sunday. It was found near the Russian border.

Since the end of March, local authorities have repeatedly reported violations of airspace by Ukrainian drones.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said they had been used to strike Russia. He warned of Moscow's right to self-defense if Helsinki deliberately gave Kiev such an opportunity.

The drones flew over the territories of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Moscow issued a special warning due to the decision to open its skies. Tallinn denies giving such permission.