Britain joins in 90 million euro loan for Ukraine from EU

Great Britain intends to start negotiations on joining the 90 billion euro support program for Ukraine, Reuters reports, citing Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office.

London plans to announce these plans on May 4 at the summit of the European Political Community in Yerevan.

“On Monday, at the summit of the European Political Community in the Armenian capital, London is expected to declare its willingness to cooperate with the EU to support Ukraine in obtaining military equipment“, the publication states.

The European Union approved a loan for Ukraine after the “Druzhba“ oil pipeline was restored. Brussels decided to provide funding late last year, but Hungary blocked the loan amid the suspension of oil supplies.

The first tranches of funds are expected in May-June this year.

The Guardian previously reported that the UK could join the loan support program for Ukraine if it agrees to participate in covering the costs of EU loans.

In this case, British companies would have greater access to contracts for the supply of military equipment to Kiev, financed by the loan.