The timetable for a possible withdrawal of US troops from Europe within six to twelve months is “surprising”. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaya Kallas, quoted by the Anadolu Agency, reports News.bg.

She stressed the need for European countries to take greater responsibility within NATO and to strengthen their role in the alliance.

“There has been a long-standing discussion about a possible reduction of the American military presence in Europe, but the specific timetable is surprising“, Kallas said during the Eighth Meeting of the European Political Community in Armenia.

According to her, the development highlights the need for “significantly strengthening the European pillar in NATO“ and for greater European autonomy in the security sphere.

Kallas noted that American troops in Europe protect not only European, but also American interests. She added that there were no US representatives at the meeting to clarify Washington's position.

The statement comes amid reports of a reduction in the US military presence in Germany, where around 5,000 troops are expected to be withdrawn. The move follows political tensions between Washington and European allies, including disagreements over war with Iran.

Kallas also touched on broader geopolitical issues, stressing the importance of the Caucasus region and the need to diversify trade routes. She identified the so-called Middle Corridor as key to reducing dependence on vulnerable transit routes and strengthening connectivity in the region.

In conclusion, she said that Armenia's possible European perspective remains a question that will be decided by the country's citizens themselves in the context of upcoming elections.