Discussing the candidacy of the European Union representative to participate in the peace talks will be appropriate when Russia shows a real willingness to end the war. This was stated by the official representative of the European Commission, Paula Pinho, reported European Pravda.

Pigno noted that "it would be great to have a discussion about the envoys when the time is right - and when we see a real readiness for peace on the part of Moscow."

"I will not go into more detail about the discussions about peace talks and envoys. You have heard us many times: we do not see any signals from President Vladimir Putin about his real desire for peace," she said.

The EU remains divided on the issue of appointing a European representative for direct dialogue with Russia as part of peace talks.

According to Politico, some believe it is a trap set by Vladimir Putin, while others believe it is a necessary step until the United States withdraws from its role as a mediator.

The countries that support Ukraine the most are believed to be opposed to the idea of a negotiator. Their argument is that the Russian president is not serious about a ceasefire, and appointing an envoy could undermine the sanctions pressure on Russia.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaia Kalas, is also skeptical of the idea.

Kalas is one of the individuals the Kremlin has ruled out from sitting at the negotiating table. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "it is not in Kallas's interest to be a negotiator with Moscow".

At the same time, some other names for a negotiator have also stood out, such as: former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finnish President Alexander Stubbs and former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.