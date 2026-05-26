Ursula von der Leyen: Russia is trying to destabilize the Baltic region

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today in Vilnius that Russia is behind the recent violations of airspace by drones in the Baltic states and is seeking to "destabilize democratic societies" in the European Union, Agence France-Presse reported, quoted by BTA.

"Air-raid sirens, families seeking asylum, closed schools, suspended transport. This is the reality on Europe's eastern border in 2026," she said at a press conference in the presence of the presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Von der Leyen stressed that in her opinion these were "not isolated incidents" but "a deliberate strategy by Russia aimed at destabilizing democratic societies".

"But just like on the battlefields of Ukraine, Russia is failing again," the European Commission President added.