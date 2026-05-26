US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Washington is ready to mediate to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, commenting on the large-scale Russian strike against Kiev, writes the BBC.

"Every time we see such massive strikes from one side or the other, it reminds us why this terrible war, which has been going on longer than World War II, must end", Rubio said after a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to the head of US diplomacy, the US is ready to do everything possible to help end the conflict.

"The US is ready and willing to do everything possible to help end this war and we hope that at some point such an opportunity will arise," he added Rubio.

For his part, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced Moscow's decision to launch strikes on targets in Kiev linked to the Ukrainian armed forces.

According to a statement published on the ministry's website, Lavrov explained to Rubio that this decision was a "response to the Kiev regime's ongoing terrorist attacks on civilians and civilian objects on the territory of Russia".

Lavrov also reminded Rubio that the Russian side calls on the United States and other countries to evacuate the personnel of their diplomatic missions from Kiev.

The Russian Foreign Minister even expressed dissatisfaction to Marco Rubio with the fact that the "arrogant efforts" of European elites and the Kiev regime are undermining the agreements reached in Anchorage in 2025, which paved the way for a sustainable long-term settlement based on a balance of interests, "Interfax" wrote.