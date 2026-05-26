In perfect health! Donald Trump undergoes routine medical checkup at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

US President Donald Trump, who will turn 80 on June 14, said today after undergoing a routine medical checkup at the "Walter Reed" National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, that "everything turned out to be perfect", Reuters reported, quoted by BTA.

The agency notes that Trump is undergoing a medical checkup at the "Walter Reed" for the third time in 13 months.

The Republican president, who did not provide further details in his brief post about the review on his social media account Truth Social, often presents himself as more energetic and in better physical shape than his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, who left the White House last year at the age of 82. At the end of Biden's term, many questions have arisen about his health and whether it allows him to fulfill the duties of the presidency.

Recent photos of President Trump showed him with a rash on his neck. The footage has also heightened concerns about the Republican president's health, after photos emerged in July of last year showing his ankles swollen and bruises on his hands covered with makeup.

When he takes office for a second term in January 2025, Trump will become the oldest person to hold the office of president in the United States.