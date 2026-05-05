Trump not backing down on tariffs after declaring them illegal, will impose stronger tariffs

The US administration will impose higher import tariffs than before, despite the US Supreme Court's ruling that it exceeded its authority in using such protectionist measures, US President Donald Trump vowed.

“We have other ways to impose tariffs, we already do it“, he said, speaking at a White House event dedicated to supporting small and medium-sized businesses in the United States.

“And they are actually more proven, more powerful, although more complex. I prefer to keep things as simple as possible“, said the American leader.

“I just don't want you to think that we won't use tariffs because of this decision. The tariffs will actually be higher - that's what it turns out to be“, noted the head of the administration in Washington.

According to recent decisions by American courts, a significant part of the tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration have been declared illegal.

The US Supreme Court ruled (by a vote of 6 to 3) that the president exceeded his authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 to impose tariffs, since they are a form of tax, the imposition of which is within the competence of Congress.

The American government is expected to refund between $130 billion and $175 billion to importers. The ruling affects more than 53 million shipments from more than 330,000 importers. The Court of International Trade (CIT) ordered the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to begin making payments, along with interest.

The first payments are expected to begin around May 11, 2026. The refunds apply only to IEEPA duties. Other duties (such as Section 301 against China or Section 232 for steel and aluminum) remain in effect because they were imposed under different legal procedures.

In response to the ruling, the Trump administration has already announced new temporary tariffs of 10% on almost all imported goods, citing another legal provision (Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974) that allows for trade imbalance measures for up to 150 days.