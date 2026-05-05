New strikes: Iran attacks oil refinery in UAE, three Indians injured! VIDEO

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported a massive series of missile and drone attacks originating from Iranian territory on May 4, with the attacks targeting key infrastructure and shipping.

The UAE Ministry of Defense announced on X that its air defenses had intercepted 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles and four drones launched from Iran. Another missile fell into the sea without causing damage.

Despite the air defenses’ actions, an attack on an oil refinery in the emirate of Fujairah was reported, injuring three Indian citizens and causing a large explosion in the industrial zone fire.

Iranian forces have attacked ports and tankers in the strait, including a South Korean cargo ship, as part of an operation against shipping traffic under the so-called “Project Freedom“.

Iran has officially denied being behind the attacks and has blamed the escalation on the United States. For its part, the UAE has activated its defense systems for the first time since the ceasefire began on April 8.

According to a source at the Iranian agency NourNews, the Islamic Republic did not plan any attacks on the aforementioned facilities and what happened was the result of reckless American military maneuvers aimed at creating conditions for illegal passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has banned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The UAE condemned “Iran's renewed attacks on civilian targets in the country“ and said Abu Dhabi reserves the legal right to respond.

Iranian state television said the Islamic Republic had no intention of attacking the UAE. “The interests of the United Arab Emirates in the region will become targets for Iranian military forces if Abu Dhabi decides to take any “irrational actions“ against Tehran in the current situation,” the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported. “The UAE “is in a very fragile glass house and instability poses a mortal threat to it,” a source in the agency said.

EgyptAir, Egypt's national carrier, has suspended flights to UAE airports following recent attacks on the country, an Egyptian press release said. airline.

“In light of recent developments in the region and in response to reports from the UAE leadership, EgyptAir is suspending flights to Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi“, the statement said. The airline stressed that the decision is effective from the date of publication and will remain in effect “until further notice“.