Starmer: British Jews are being targeted by despicable attacks!

Incidents of anti-Semitism are increasingly being reported in the United Kingdom, which is causing concern among British authorities, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

“Last week's terrorist attack in Golders Green was horrific. But it is not an isolated incident. It is part of a trend of rising anti-Semitism that is leaving our Jewish communities feeling fear, anger and questioning whether this country, their home, is safe for them“, Starmer said in a statement released by his office.

“These despicable attacks are being targeted at British Jews. But make no mistake, this crisis is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values. Values that are not taken for granted, but must be defended. Every day, through our actions. So it is not enough to simply say we support Jewish communities. We have to show it. And that responsibility lies with each and every one of us,” the Prime Minister said.

He added that “eradicating anti-Semitism from every corner of society” is only possible through the joint efforts of government, business and culture.

In this regard, Starmer will hold a meeting in Downing Street on May 5 with business people, civil society activists, doctors, teachers, artists, police and civil servants. He will also convene a meeting of the government’s special Middle East response committee, which will focus on internal security.