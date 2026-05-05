EU and Ukraine create alliance to develop drone technologies

The European Union is inviting companies from the continent to join a new alliance with Ukraine aimed at developing drone production, the European Commission announced, quoted by Agence France-Presse, BTA reports.

According to the Commission, the initiative aims to unite manufacturers, innovators and users from the EU and Ukraine. The main focus is on strengthening European capabilities for both the use of drones and countering them.

The alliance will also be open to countries from the European Economic Area, including Norway, Switzerland and Iceland.

The European Commission has invited companies with experience in the production of drones and defense systems to apply by May 25.

The initiative comes against a backdrop of growing security concerns in Europe, as EU countries seek to modernize their defenses with lower-cost and highly effective technologies.

Ukraine already has significant experience in this area, and the EU aims to use this expertise to develop its own defense capabilities.

The creation of the alliance will be coordinated with member states, some of which already have bilateral agreements with Ukraine. Germany, for example, has established a strategic partnership with Kiev in the field of defense, including cooperation in drone technology.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that work is underway on an additional bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Germany aimed at this area.