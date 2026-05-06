Trump meets with intelligence after ending Operation Project Freedom

US President Donald Trump will hold a closed meeting with intelligence officials on Wednesday, May 6, according to a schedule released by the White House.

According to the program, the president will have an intelligence briefing at 3:30 p.m. local time (22:30 Bulgarian time).

Earlier that day, at 11:00 a.m. local time (16:00 Bulgarian time), Trump will participate in a policy briefing in the Oval Office. The event will also be closed to the press.

A few hours earlier, Trump announced the suspension of Operation “Project Freedom“ - an operation to remove ships from the Persian Gulf. The Republican clarified that the decision does not mean lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and was made to assess the possibility of reaching an agreement.

According to Axios, the US has warned Iran about the preparation of “Project Freedom“ and threatened retaliatory measures if it intervenes. Despite Washington's hopes to reduce the risk of escalation, Iran has launched a series of attacks on ships, merchant vessels and US Navy facilities in the UAE. The portal reported that Trump is tired of the stalemate with Tehran and wants to make a deal.

On May 5, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Operation “Epic Fury“, launched on February 28, has ended and its objectives have been achieved.