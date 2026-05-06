Ukrainian drone destroys pig farm near Bryansk

A drone attack on the pig farm of “Miratorg“ in the Bryansk region caused a fire that destroyed one of the production buildings, the company reported.

“As a result of a drone attack on the pig farm “Podivoti“ in the Sevsky district of the Bryansk region, a fire broke out that completely destroyed one of the production buildings“, the company said in a statement.

It is added that the fire was localized and extinguished by the company's personnel. No personnel were injured.

Overnight, Russian air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 53 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The drones were shot down over the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions, the Moscow region, Crimea and the Black Sea,“ the statement said.